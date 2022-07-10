Skip to main content

'I'm Clear I Want To Play'- Stefan Ortega Speaks Following Manchester City Unveiling

New Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has commented on his move to the club. The German goalkeeper was interviewed alongside Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland as all three men were officially unveiled as City players today. 

Ortega was signed last month from German club Arminia Bielefeld. The goalkeeper spent the last five years at his former club, playing in his second stint for the 2.Bundesliga side, having already played for Bielefeld between 2011 and 2014. 

Stefan Ortega in action for Arminia Bielefeld

The German joins the cityzens on a free transfer, following the expiry of his contract with his former employers. The 29-year-old has been brought in to act as a backup option to Ederson, replacing the outgoing Zack Steffen. 

It is unlikely the German keeper will be a regular starter for City, especially not from the offset. However, this hasn't deterred Ortega from competing with Ederson. Speaking at his unveiling, he said"At first, improve and try to learn. Then I will push Ederson and show my best performance and reach a new level. Now I'm good, but it's not the limit. I hope working with the keeper coach will take me to the next level.

"I'm clear I want to play not be on the bench, but I know the situation. It's the first time for me I have a goalkeeper coach from a different country, I'll be interested to see how I can learn from different cultures - and them learning from me."

It is likely that Ortega will mainly be deployed in cup matches for City, but should Ederson pick up any injuries throughout the season he will be expected to step in. His comments will be a reassurance to City fans on how ready he is to start should anything happen to the Brazilian. 

