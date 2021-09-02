Sterling Unstoppable Once Again, Riyad Mahrez Contributes Twice In 8-0 Crushing - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Two

Four matches, nine players: Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on day two of the first international break of the season.

The domestic season has barely even got going, but we're back again to talk about international performances, and day two of the first break of the season provided plenty of drama and some stand-out moments.

In the second edition of our international round-ups, we'll be running you through events concerning England's 4-0 win over Hungary, Germany's 2-0 victory against Liechtenstein, Spain's 2-1 loss at the hands of Sweden, and Algeria's 8-0 hammering of Djibouti.

Here's everything that happened across Thursday from an individual statistics perspective:

Hungary 0-4 England

In action: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling

Match Statistics: Kyle Walker

90 Minutes Played

111 Touches

73 Passes

87% Passing Accuracy

5 Tackles

5 Ground Duels Won

4 Accurate Long Balls



1 Clearance



1 Aerial Duel Won

1 Big Chance Created



Match Statistics: Raheem Sterling

90 Minutes Played

1 Goal

1 Assist

65 Touches

43 Accurate Passes

91% Passing Accuracy

6 Ground Duels Won

5 Successive Dribbles

2 Key Passes



2 Shots on Target

Match Statistics: Jack Grealish

88 Minutes Played

1 Assist

58 Touches

38 Accurate Passes

86% Passing Accuracy

6 Ground Duels Won

4 Key Passes



2 Successive Dribbles

2 Big Chances Created

1 Accurate Long Ball



Match Statistics: John Stones

90 Minutes Played

92 Touches

84 Accurate Passes

97% Passing Accuracy

3 Accurate Long Balls



3 Accurate Long Balls



1 Tackle

1 Aerial Duel Won

1 Ground Duel Won

Important Notes:

John Stones made his 50th England appearance tonight

Sweden 2-1 Spain

In action: Ferran Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri

Match Statistics: Ferran Torres

90 Minutes Played

64 Touches

34 Accurate Passes

89% Passing Accuracy

4 Ground Duels Won

2 Key Passes



2 Aerial Duels Won

1 Successive Dribble



1 Successive Dribble



1 Big Chance Created

Match Statistics: Aymeric Laporte

90 Minutes Played

113 Touches

98 Accurate Passes

94% Passing Accuracy

4 Clearances

3 Tackles



3 Aerial Duels Won

3 Ground Duels Won



1 Interception

1 Last Man Tackle



Match Statistics: Rodri

10 Minutes Played

4 Touches

3 Accurate Passes

100% Passing Accuracy

Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany

In action: İlkay Gündoğan

Match Statistics:

73 Minutes Played

82 Touches

57 Accurate Passes

84% Passing Accuracy

4 Accurate Long Balls

2 Key Passes

2 Ground Duels Won



1 Tackle

1 Shot Blocked

1 Shot on Target

1 Aerial Duel Won



Important Notes:

Ilkay Gundogan made his 50th appearance for Germany.

Algeria 8-0 Djibouti

In action: Riyad Mahrez

Match Statistics:



90 Minutes Played

1 Goal

1 Assist

Important Notes:



Riyad Mahrez captained his country tonight.

Detailed statistics unvailable.

