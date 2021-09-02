September 2, 2021
Sterling Unstoppable Once Again, Riyad Mahrez Contributes Twice In 8-0 Crushing - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Two

Four matches, nine players: Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on day two of the first international break of the season.
Author:
Publish date:

The domestic season has barely even got going, but we're back again to talk about international performances, and day two of the first break of the season provided plenty of drama and some stand-out moments.

In the second edition of our international round-ups, we'll be running you through events concerning England's 4-0 win over Hungary, Germany's 2-0 victory against Liechtenstein, Spain's 2-1 loss at the hands of Sweden, and Algeria's 8-0 hammering of Djibouti. 

Here's everything that happened across Thursday from an individual statistics perspective:

Hungary 0-4 England

In action: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling

Match Statistics: Kyle Walker

  • 90 Minutes Played
  • 111 Touches
  • 73 Passes
  • 87% Passing Accuracy
  • 5 Tackles
  • 5 Ground Duels Won
  • 4 Accurate Long Balls
  • 1 Clearance
  • 1 Aerial Duel Won
  • 1 Big Chance Created

Match Statistics: Raheem Sterling

  • 90 Minutes Played
  • 1 Goal
  • 1 Assist
  • 65 Touches
  • 43 Accurate Passes
  • 91% Passing Accuracy
  • 6 Ground Duels Won
  • 5 Successive Dribbles
  • 2 Key Passes
  • 2 Shots on Target

Match Statistics: Jack Grealish

  • 88 Minutes Played
  • 1 Assist
  • 58 Touches
  • 38 Accurate Passes
  • 86% Passing Accuracy
  • 6 Ground Duels Won
  • 4 Key Passes
  • 2 Successive Dribbles
  • 2 Big Chances Created
  • 1 Accurate Long Ball

Match Statistics: John Stones

  • 90 Minutes Played
  • 92 Touches
  • 84 Accurate Passes
  • 97% Passing Accuracy
    3 Accurate Long Balls
  • 1 Clearance
  • 1 Tackle
  • 1 Aerial Duel Won
  • 1 Ground Duel Won

Important Notes:

  • John Stones made his 50th England appearance tonight

Sweden 2-1 Spain

In action: Ferran Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri

Match Statistics: Ferran Torres

  • 90 Minutes Played
  • 64 Touches
  • 34 Accurate Passes
  • 89% Passing Accuracy
  • 4 Ground Duels Won
  • 2 Key Passes
  • 2 Aerial Duels Won
    1 Successive Dribble
  • 1 Accurate Long Ball
  • 1 Big Chance Created

Match Statistics: Aymeric Laporte

  • 90 Minutes Played
  • 113 Touches
  • 98 Accurate Passes
  • 94% Passing Accuracy
  • 4 Clearances
  • 3 Tackles
  • 3 Aerial Duels Won
  • 3 Ground Duels Won
  • 1 Interception
  • 1 Last Man Tackle

Match Statistics: Rodri

  • 10 Minutes Played
  • 4 Touches
  • 3 Accurate Passes
  • 100% Passing Accuracy

Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany

In action: İlkay Gündoğan

Match Statistics:

  • 73 Minutes Played
  • 82 Touches
  • 57 Accurate Passes
  • 84% Passing Accuracy
  • 4 Accurate Long Balls
  • 2 Key Passes
  • 2 Ground Duels Won
  • 1 Tackle
  • 1 Shot Blocked
  • 1 Shot on Target
  • 1 Aerial Duel Won

Important Notes:

  • Ilkay Gundogan made his 50th appearance for Germany.

Algeria 8-0 Djibouti

In action: Riyad Mahrez

Match Statistics:

  • 90 Minutes Played
  • 1 Goal
  • 1 Assist

Important Notes:

  • Riyad Mahrez captained his country tonight.
  • Detailed statistics unvailable.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

