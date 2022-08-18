Skip to main content

Steve McManaman Believes Erling Haaland Is The Most Exciting Signing

Erling Haaland arrived in England with huge expectations on his shoulders due to the potential he has and former Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has said he thinks that Haaland is the most exciting signing made by a Premier League side this summer.

Erling Haaland has started his Premier League career in good form with two goals on his debut against West Ham followed up by an assist against Bournemouth putting his poor Community Shield performance behind him.

Erling Haaland

Haaland celebrating at the London Stadium 

The Norwegian centre forward is the man that City fans hope will fire them to Champions League glory as well as retaining the Premier League title.

Speaking to Horseracing.net McManaman said: "Certainly Erling Haaland, who we all believe is a great centre-forward. Darwin Núñez will be exciting as will Gabriel Jesus if he stays fit and plays the games we expect for Arsenal. He could be a revelation. The fact that he could score a bundle of goals because he is the main man, I think that’s exciting. 

"But I think Erling Haaland is the one because I think he’s more of a finished article at this moment in time than Darwin Núñez. 

"I'm looking for Darwin Núñez to really improve as a Liverpool player over the years, but Haaland has hit the ground running, and now he’s taking penalties. He’ll score lots of goals."

Haaland has already showed he can score goals in the Premier League and there is 36 games left for him to keep firing them in.

