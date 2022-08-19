Steve McManaman Thinks Erling Haaland Win's The Golden Boot

Erling Haaland came to Manchester City with an already huge reputation due to his massive potential at just 21-years-old and he has already shown what he can do in the Premier League two games in now former Liverpool legend Steve McManaman believes the Norwegian international can go onto win the golden boot.

Erling Haaland has started his Premier League career in good form with two goals on his debut against West Ham followed up by an assist against Bournemouth even though he only had eight touches of the ball, showing how effective he can be even when not too involved.

Haaland's first goal was a penalty conceded by Areola IMAGO / PA Images

Steve McManaman who shared his thoughts about Haaland being the most exciting signing by a Premier League side this season also thinks he will win the golden boot this campaign.

Speaking to Horseracing.net: "“If Erling plays he’ll score the goals, especially if he takes the penalties.

"Liverpool will share their goals about a bit more than Man City will. I think Haaland if he plays 50 games he’ll get 30 goals no problem.”

Haaland was assisted by Kevin De Bruyne for his second goal against West Ham showcasing his roar speed which will send shivers down Premier League defences.

His next opponent he will be hoping to have some impact against is Newcastle as Manchester City look to continue their winning start to the season in which they also conceded zero goals.

