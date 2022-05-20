Steven Gerrard Confirms Aston Villa Injuries As Manchester City Prepare For Premier League Title Decider

Aston Villa manager, Steven Gerrard confirmed his side's injury worries this week, that could serve as a bonus for Manchester City ahead of their title deciding fixture against the Midlands club on Sunday afternoon.

After succumbing to a 2-2 draw against West Ham and Liverpool winning 2-1 against Southampton on Tuesday night, Manchester City’s upcoming clash against Aston Villa on the final day of the season is nothing short of a Premier League title decider.

While City have a slender one-point advantage over the Merseyside club at the top of the table, it would take a victory against Villa to most likely confirm their second successive league title in a row, as Jurgen Klopp's side are outright favourites against Wolves.

Despite the fact that there is no denying that the 14th placed side have the quality at their disposal to cause an upset on Sunday, Steven Gerrard has confirmed his side’s injury woes that could prove to be a boost for Manchester City.

The Aston Villa boss firstly confirmed that defender Ezri Konsa is out of contention for the clash against Manchester City, as he is set to be unavailable for between 12 and 16 weeks due to a serious knee injury.

Gerrard has also recently stated goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was an injury doubt ahead of the Villains’ upcoming fixture against Burnley, and missed training on Wednesday, but ultimately started on Thursday night and is likely to continue between the sticks on Sunday.

IMAGO / PA Images Lastly, the Liverpool legend also went on mention how winger Leon Bailey and centre-back Kourtney Hause have also been ruled out for the rest of the current campaign. IMAGO / Action Plus Much like the Birmingham-based side, Manchester City have injury worries of their own, with Pep Guardiola set to be without Ruben Dias. IMAGO / PA Images

However, with Kyle Walker and John Stones spotted in Manchester City training, the Premier League champions could have a nearly fully-fit side as they face a largely injury-ridden Aston Villa in a battle to retain their league crown.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube