Stoke City Are 'Grateful' To Manchester City

Manchester City youngster Liam Delap has left the club on loan to join Stoke City in the Championship as they look to try and get back into the Premier League for the first time since they got relegated back in 2018.

The Potters beat a host of sides in the Premier League and in the Championship who have been linked with him as well as sides from Europe to secure his signature for the season.

Southampton submitted a bid to sign Delap permanently but it was swiftly rejected which shows how highly the Premier League Champions rate the 19-year-old as they want him for the future.

Delap will be joining Stoke hoping to have the same impact as his father Rory who went down in Premier League folklore due to his long throws which were a constant threat.

Stoke manager Michael O'Neil has expressed his delight after securing the striker, he said: "It’s no secret that we have been looking to bring Liam to the Club this summer.

Delap has played competitively for Manchester City six times IMAGO / Sportimage

"We have been in dialogue with City for some time now and had the opportunity a few weeks ago to outline our plans for Liam.

“We are grateful to them for the trust they have placed in us and we are really excited about working with Liam.”

Delap will have to compete with Jacob Brown, D'Margio Wright-Phillips and Dwight Gayle for a starting place upfront in O'Neil's side.

