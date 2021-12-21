Skip to main content
    "Stay In Home Please", "Looks Like Pep Grounded Him" - Plenty of Man City Fans React as Jack Grealish Posts on Social Media Following Night Out Reports

    Plenty of Manchester City fans have been reacting as Jack Grealish uploads to social media for the first time since reports of a night out last week emerged in English press.
    Author:

    The Manchester City forward was banished to the substitutes bench against Newcastle United at the weekend, and remained an unused member of the squad as the Champions cruised to a 4-0 win in the North-East.

    But is wasn't simply a matter of rotation that kept the England international without any on-field action at the weekend, as matters off the pitch caused a stir with his Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola.

    Following the 7-0 win against Leeds United last Tuesday, it has been revealed in various newspaper reports that Grealish joined Phil Foden on a night out in Manchester - reporting for training the next day in a poor condition.

    Pep Guardiola was left 'distinctly unimpressed' by the behaviour of the pair, and said of the matter at the weekend, "At Christmas, I pay a lot of attention to behaviour on and off the pitch. When off the pitch is not proper, they are not going to play."

    Read More

    For the first time since the incident was revealed in general media, Jack Grealish has uploaded to his personal Instagram page, as part of his brand deal with clothing giants BoohooMAN.

    But many Manchester City supporters have used it as an opportunity to make several references to recent events, with some suggesting that the photo makes it look as though Pep Guardiola has 'grounded' his £100 million signing.

    Other fans have gone one step further, and suggested that not only should Jack Grealish 'stop playing games', but that he should also focus more on his football on the pitch.

    Here's what a number of City fans have been saying in response:

