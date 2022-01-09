"Straight Player Swap!", "Would Be Shocked If This Happened" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Reports Linking Key Defender With Serie A Move

Several Manchester City supporters have taken to social media to react to emerging reports linking Nathan Ake with a potential switch in AC Milan in January, with many floating the idea of a swap deal with the Serie A side for left-back Theo Hernandez.

After being restricted to a bit-part role at the start of the campaign, Nathan Ake has made three consecutive starts for Manchester City either side of the New Year, with Oleksandr Zinchenko in isolation having tested positive for COVID-19 last week and John Stones still not fully fit to feature.

Ake, who was signed for £40 million from Bournemouth in 2020, has made 14 appearances across all competitions since the start of the campaign - one more than he had amassed over the course of the previous campaign.

Despite being behind Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones in the pecking order at centre-back, the Netherlands international has been a key asset to Pep Guardiola's side owing to his ability to operate across the backline and in various systems.

The former Chelsea man received plaudits for his match-winning clearance off the line in the second-half of Manchester City's New Year's Day victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, as Rodri's last-gasp winner took the Premier League champions ten points clear at the top of the table.

While Ake has been playing much more recently than his first season at the Etihad Stadium, the ex-Bournemouth star has eyed by the likes of Newcastle and West Ham for a potential January transfer, though Manchester City do not wish to sell the 26-year-old defender.

According to Sky Sports Italia, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, AC Milan have added Ake to their list of centre-back targets this month, and are 'evaluating' the Manchester City man as they look to strengthen their defence midway through the campaign.

A number of Manchester City fans have since reacted to the links, with many calling for the Sky Blues to propose a swap deal for AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, which reflects the sheer desire among the club's fanbase for the arrival of a top left-sided defender to the east side of Manchester.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra