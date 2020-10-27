Striker back in Man City training and in contention for Sheffield United trip

Despite the ongoing injury and fitness problems surrounding striking duo Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero in recent weeks, Manchester City academy striker is back in training with the first-team and is available for selection, as per the latest reports from England.

There have been doubts raised in recent days and weeks from some corners of the City fanbase over the ability of Raheem Sterling to be able to perform in the striking role, and these doubts were only further heightened following his disappointing finishing against West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

One name being called for by City fans has been 17-year-old striking sensation Liam Delap - who currently plays for several age groups in the academy, but most recently the U23 side. The former Derby County academy star made his senior City debut in the Carabao Cup - a game in which he scored a sensational goal to burst onto the scene.

As per Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, Delap returned to training with the Manchester City first-team on Monday after scoring for the U23s at the weekend against Arsenal. Although the teenager hasn't travelled to Marseille as he is ineligible to feature in the Champions League, he will be in contention for ahead of the trip to Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

City have travelled to the south of France to take on an in-form Marseille side in match day two of the Champions League group stage. Pep Guardiola's side got off to the perfect start on the opening matchday, with a 3-1 victory over FC Porto, despite the performance being less than convincing overall.

