"Strong As Expected", "Mr Whippy Finally!" - Plenty of Manchester City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Starting XI Against Fulham in the FA Cup

Several Manchester City supporters have taken to social media to react to Pep Guardiola's chosen lineup to face Fulham in the fourth-round of the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League champions return to action following a two-week break as they face Marco Silva's men in the FA Cup in what has all the makings of a goal-fest in the east side of Manchester.

Pep Guardiola has made six changes to the starting XI that settled for a point against Southampton at St. Mary's ahead of the break, with the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and Fernandinho all set to start against the Cottagers.

Riyad Mahrez has also been recalled to the lineup after being left out of the matchday squad against Southampton following Algeria's early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations a few weeks ago.

The past week has seen Joao Cancelo and James McAtee agree contract extensions at the Etihad Stadium, with many amongst the club's fanbase hoping to see a few academy stars feature against Fulham.

Read More

However, James McAtee has been named amongst the substitutes and Liam Delap, whose season so far has been ravaged by a series of injuries, has also made the cut on the bench, with Cole Palmer and Gabriel Jesus missing from the matchday squad.

Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte have all been handed a rest ahead of Manchester City's upcoming Premier League clash with Brentford on Tuesday evening.

A number of Manchester City fans have taken to City Xtra's Twitter page to react to Pep Guardiola's team selection to face Fulham in the FA Cup fourth-round at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

