"Strong Ferguson to Moyes Vibes", "I'd Rather Have Luis Enrique!" - Plenty of Man City Fans Object to Reports of Premier League Manager Replacing Pep Guardiola

Manchester City fans have reacted to reports this week stating that Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers may be the man that the club appoints as Pep Guardiola’s successor.

Reports have emerged that Rodgers would turn down advances from Newcastle United to be their next manager, owing to the Northern Irishman believing that he could be the man who replaces Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Brendan Rodgers is one of the most highly regarded managers in the Premier League, and as the current Foxes boss has performed exceptionally well in each of his previous four managerial positions, it would be understandable if the City hierarchy looked to appoint him as their next manager.

Throughout Rodgers’ managerial career, his sides have typically adopted a patient, attack-minded, and possession-based approach, and his Swansea side were notably referred to as ‘Swansealona’ due to their Barcelona-esque style of play.

Owing to the attractive style that each of Brendan Rodgers’ sides typically exhibits, in conjunction with the success that he has enjoyed, the Leicester manager appears to be an excellent candidate for the next open role at Manchester City.

However, fans of the club have been somewhat unreceptive to the prospect.

Following reports surfacing on Wednesday night that Rodgers aspires to succeed Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager, many of the club’s supporters have reacted to the news.

In response to reports, the majority of fans elected to provide alternative suggestions to who should take over from the Catalan coach, with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique appearing to be a popular choice amongst the City faithful.

Other fans suggested the likes of Bayern Munich manager Julien Nagelsmann or Ajax boss Eric Ten Hag, when the time comes for Pep Guardiola to leave, whilst other fans simply mocked the idea of Rodgers taking over the reins at City.

