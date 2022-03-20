"Strong Lineup", "Sterling Redemption!" - Many Manchester City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Starting XI for FA Cup Quarter-Final Against Southampton

Plenty of Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to Pep Guardiola's chosen lineup to face Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-final at St. Mary's on Sunday afternoon.

The Premier League champions look to return to winning ways after being held to a disappointing draw by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park earlier this week as they aim to seal their berth in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup by seeing off Southampton in the south coast.

Pep Guardiola's side have been held by the Saints in each of their league meetings this season - a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium in September before a cagey 1-1 showdown at St. Mary's in January prior to the winter break.

A series of Manchester City fans have taken to social media to provide their thoughts on Guardiola's team selection to face Southampton, who have proved their metal against the league leaders twice already this season.

With Jesus, Sterling and Grealish leading the line for the visitors, many City supporters have expressed their concerns over a potential lack of goals for their side against the Saints, more so with Riyad Mahrez named amongst the substitutes.

