"Strong Lineup", "Sterling Redemption!" - Many Manchester City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Starting XI for FA Cup Quarter-Final Against Southampton
The Premier League champions look to return to winning ways after being held to a disappointing draw by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park earlier this week as they aim to seal their berth in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup by seeing off Southampton in the south coast.
Pep Guardiola's side have been held by the Saints in each of their league meetings this season - a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium in September before a cagey 1-1 showdown at St. Mary's in January prior to the winter break.
Following his side's stalemate with Crystal Palace on Monday evening, Guardiola has made four changes to the lineup to face Ralph Hasenhuttl's men - as Zack Steffen, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling all come in for the Sky Blues.
Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez drop out of the starting XI in City's final fixture ahead of the international break, while Ruben Dias remains on the road to recovery from a hamstring injury sustained in City's FA Cup fifth-round win away at Peterborough at the start of the month.
Nathan Ake has again been named on the bench after his return to the matchday squad in east London this week, alongside Oleksandr Zinchenko - who captained City in their victory at the Weston Homes Stadium a few weeks ago.
A series of Manchester City fans have taken to social media to provide their thoughts on Guardiola's team selection to face Southampton, who have proved their metal against the league leaders twice already this season.
Read More
With Jesus, Sterling and Grealish leading the line for the visitors, many City supporters have expressed their concerns over a potential lack of goals for their side against the Saints, more so with Riyad Mahrez named amongst the substitutes.
Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube