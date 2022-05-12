"Such A Big Signing For The Club!" - Phil Foden Glows With Praise for Erling Haaland Ahead of Manchester City Arrival

Phil Foden has been keen to praise the abilities of Erling Haaland, speaking during a new interview with Sky Sports, as the Manchester City man welcomed the Norway international to the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden will have a new attacking player to not only compete with from the start of next season, but also thrive alongside, as Manchester City confirmed earlier this week that they had reached a agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Erling Haaland.

The 21 year-old Norwegian international is set to arrive at Manchester City on July 1st, and link-up with Pep Guardiola and his new teammates for their pre-season tour of the United States - where they will face Mexican side Club America, as well as Bayern Munich.

In a new interview with Sky Sports ahead of Manchester City's all-important and penultimate Premier League tie of the season against West Ham, Phil Foden was quizzed about all things Erling Haaland, and what to expect from his new teammate.

Speaking on the quality of player that Manchester City have signed, Phil Foden said of Erling Haaland, "Obviously it's a great addition to the team. He's one of the best finishers in world football at the moment. He's going to be great for us next season and hopefully he can help us!" Foden continued, "Definitely such a big signing for the club. We've played without a striker this year and still done very well. He's going to be a great addition. We're still trying to focus on this season because he's not going to be here until next. The main focus is this season, hopefully he can help next!"

When quizzed on how Erling Haaland can impact this current Manchester City team, Phil Foden explained, “He’s got a lot of physicality, loves to run in behind - I think it’ll definitely be good for our game.”

Foden was finally asked on the first time he came into contact with Erling Haaland, to which he recalled an international clash between England and Norway at youth level back in 2017.

Foden said, “I actually played against him for England against Norway, I played against him in the youth team - that’s the first time I came in contact with him.”

