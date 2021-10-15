    • October 15, 2021
    "Such A No Brainer Move IMO", "If Txiki Manages to Pull This Off" - Many Man City Fans React to Fresh Links to In-Demand Bundesliga Forward

    Plenty of Manchester City fans have been reacting to the club being linked with Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.
    Earlier this week, reports surfaced stating that Mino Raiola - the agent of Erling Haaland - is set to ‘hold talks’ with City in January regarding the prospect of the Norwegian forward joining the club next summer.

    Guardiola’s side are well-known to be in the market for a formidable striker following the summer departure of Sergio Aguero, and the latest news indicates that Haaland could be the man to fill the void at the club.

    Having scored 68 goals in 67 appearances since joining Dortmund in January 2020, at just 21-years-old, Haaland has already established himself as one of the best strikers within the sport.

    Along with this, the Norwegian international is believed to have a release clause in his contract for approximately €75 million - indicating that there is a very real possibility that Haaland could depart Borussia Dortmund next summer. 

    Following the emergence of the reports stating that Manchester City and Mino Raiola are set to hold talks in January, plenty of the club’s supporters have reacted to the news.

    In response, many City fans have reacted excitedly and have clamoured for the club’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain to finalise a deal for the prolific Dortmund star.

    Conversely however, numerous other supporters have reacted somewhat unenthusiastically, with many citing their disappointment regarding the recent failure to sign Cristiano Ronaldo - despite the player being strongly linked with the club.  

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

