'Superhuman' - Gary Neville Full Of Praise For Erling Haaland After His West Ham Brace

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville highly praises Manchester City's Erling Haaland post West Ham win.

Manchester City got their season off to an imposing start as they somewhat comfortably beat West Ham United away from home 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

All eyes were on new City forward Erling Haaland, who was making his Premier League debut. The Norwegian did not disappoint, earning and scoring a penalty and leaving the Hammer's back line for dead to secure a brace in his first game.

Post-match, former Manchester United player and current Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville provided his thoughts on City's number '9' following his impressive league debut.

Gary Neville said post-game as provided by the Sky Sports clip above "He's just a top top player, I'm not going to mention him in the same sort of breath as the Brazilian Ronaldo or a Zidane, what strikes me when you see someone like that it's almost like they're superhuman in the strength of their body, 

it's like Drago when he picks people up and throws them to the side or the bond villain jaws that is almost unfair, it feels unfair to have that much pace, acceleration, strength, ability and it becomes so much more difficult for everybody else.

Haaland

Neville continued "There were glimpses last week but what we seen today is the real thing, we've seen it happen in front of our eyes and it is a sobering thought for the rest.

Erling Haaland and Manchester City next play when they host Bournemouth this Saturday at the Etihad in Premier League action.

