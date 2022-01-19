"Sure He Will Be Able to Feed Himself", "How Rich Can A Man Be?!" - Many Man City Fans React to Report on Jorge Mendes' Commission in Ruben Dias Transfer

A series of Manchester City fans have reacted to a report that has provided some brilliant insight into super-agent Jorge Mendes' commission for helping broker the transfer of Ruben Dias from Benfica to the Etihad Stadium in 2020.

Mendes, who represents the likes of Ederson, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias amongst the first-team stars at Manchester City, has emerged as one of the most influential agents across Europe over the past decade alongside Mino Raiola.

Manchester City secured the arrival of Ruben Dias from Benfica following a 5-2 drubbing at the hands of Leicester City at the start of the previous campaign, with the Sky Blues keen to add defensive reinforcements to try and reclaim the Premier League title from Liverpool.

With the five-time Premier League champions splashing a fee worth €71.6 million on the 24-year-old, Mendes was involved in negotiations with Manchester City and Benfica, who saw Nicolas Otamendi head the other way and join the Primeira Liga outfit as part of a package deal.

According to a report by Lisbon-based sports newspaper A Bola, Mendes was 'upset' for only receiving €5 million in commission from Dias' sale to Manchester City, with the 56-year-old instead demanding 10 percent of the total announced value (€71.6 million) - meaning a commission of €7.16 million.

While Mendes has been a key player for Manchester City's signings under Pep Guardiola, the report has seen plenty of the club's supporters bash the super-agent on City Xtra's Twitter page, with many slamming the Portuguese for being upset at receiving a mere €5 million commission as part of the Dias deal.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra