Surgery Update On Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips now faces a race against time to get fit for the World Cup in Qatar, following successful surgery on his shoulder.

Last week, It was confirmed that Kalvin Phillips would need surgery on his shoulder after popping out "three or four times". It is safe to say the England international has been frustrated by injury since his move to Manchester City from Leeds United in the summer.

The 26-year-old has only played 14 minutes of football for Pep Guardiola's side and is yet to start a game in sky blue. However, it seems that there is some positive news surrounding Phillips.

As reported by The Sun journalist Martin Blackburn, Kalvin Phillips' surgery has been "successful" and the star will now face a race against time for fitness in time for the World Cup in Qatar, according to sources at the club.

Since being called up to the England squad for the first time in August 2020, Phillips has become integral to Gareth Southgate's plans, having already made 23 international appearances.

At Euro 2020, Phillips played almost the entire tournament, only being subbed off early against Ukraine in a 4-0 victory, assumingly in preparation for the semifinals.

In order for the midfielder to be in contention for Southgate's World Cup squad, he will need to recover quickly and get some game time under his belt before the Premier League comes to a close on 13 November.

Guardiola will not be likely to rush Phillips back into the squad, which makes the midfielder's hopes of a World Cup appearance slim. There is a chance, though.

