Sven Goran-Eriksson Questions Jack Grealish's Price Tag

Former England manager Sven Goran-Eriksson has compared how much City spent on Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland.

Jack Grealish has been at Manchester City for over a year now and has started his second season in a slow fashion getting his first goal of the season in the seventh game of the Premier League campaign against Wolves.

He left his boyhood club Aston Villa for a staggering 100-million-pound fee which made him one of the most expensive players on the planet.

In his first season he got ten goal contributions in 39 games in all competitions which has led to the media questioning whether he was worth the fee the Premier League Champions paid for him.

The latest person to question that has been former England manager Sven Goran-Eriksson.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Sven Goran-Eriksson Believes Grealish Is Worth Half His Price

Due to the internationals Eriksson has been discussing the England squad with Boyle Sports Football.

On Grealish he said: "I think he still deserves his call-up. If he would be the starter in the 11, I don't know, but technically he's very good, one against one he's very good.

"He's doing different things. Is he worth all that money? I don't know. How much did they pay for Haaland? £51m? He's worth that!"

Grealish came off the bench for England in their 1-0 defeat against Italy in the Nations League and he did not feature in the next game against Germany due to being suspended after picking up too many yellow cards.

