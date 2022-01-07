Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Swindon Fan NAMES Four Man City First-Team Stars 'Missing' From Club Hotel Ahead of FA Cup Clash

A Swindon Town fan has named four Manchester City first-team stars he did not see arriving at the club's hotel ahead of the FA Cup third round tie between the two sides on Friday night.

The build-up to a true David vs Goliath clash at the County Ground on Friday night has been marred with uncertainty for the Premier League side, as they content with a major Coronavirus outbreak in the first-team bubble.

On Thursday afternoon, an official club statement revealed that a total of 21 members of the first-team bubble had entered a period of isolation due to Covid related reasons; made up of 14 members of backroom staff, and seven first-team players.

While the names and identities of the seven players in question were withheld by the club on grounds of medical confidentiality, one Swindon Town fan has named four City star he failed to spot arriving at their hotel in Swindon on Friday afternoon.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, the supporter told Sky, "I don't know if I should (tell you) should I? There were a few (Manchester City players) there, it was probably made up of half first-team, and half kids/reserves."

Read More

"The ones I did see were Kevin De Bruyne, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake."

"I didn't see, not to say they weren't there as they all had hoods up and masks (on) so it wasn't very easy, but I didn't see Ilkay Gundogan, didn't see Jack Grealish, didn't see Phil Foden, didn't see Ederson. I could name quite a few to be honest, there were quite a lot," he told Sky.

The comments from one particular supporter will almost certainly get the ball rolling in terms of establishing the identities of the seven first-team players currently in isolation, as confirmed by the club on Thursday.

Team news from the County Ground is available from around 7PM on Friday night, with kick-off in the FA Cup Third Round between Swindon and Manchester City coming an hour later.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1008902834h
News

Swindon Fan NAMES Four Man City First-Team Stars 'Missing' From Club Hotel Ahead of FA Cup Clash

39 seconds ago
Pep CX
News

Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Receives Nomination for Best FIFA Men's Coach Award - Roberto Mancini and Thomas Tuchel Included

28 minutes ago
Sterling vs Newcastle Away
Transfer Rumours

Barcelona and PSG Retain Interest in Man City Star - Club's Stance on Contract Renewal Revealed After Major Turn in Form

53 minutes ago
Etihad Stadium View
News

Benjamin Mendy Freed on Bail Following Court Appearance Ahead of Impending Trial

1 hour ago
imago0036551369h
Transfer Rumours

Man City Agree Deal to Sign Hungarian Wonderkid With Negotiations Ongoing Over Transfer Fee - Loan Deal to CFG Side Expected

1 hour ago
Le Pep
News

Swindon Town Officials Send Classy Message to Man City Following Major COVID-19 Outbreak Ahead of FA Cup Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008674131h
Match Coverage

Nathan Ake and Jack Grealish on the Verge of Significant Landmarks - Swindon Town vs Man City Stat Preview (FA Cup Third Round)

1 hour ago
imago1006796925h
News

Oscar Bobb Travels With Man City First-Team Squad to Swindon for FA Cup Third Round Tie

2 hours ago