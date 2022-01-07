Swindon Fan NAMES Four Man City First-Team Stars 'Missing' From Club Hotel Ahead of FA Cup Clash

A Swindon Town fan has named four Manchester City first-team stars he did not see arriving at the club's hotel ahead of the FA Cup third round tie between the two sides on Friday night.

The build-up to a true David vs Goliath clash at the County Ground on Friday night has been marred with uncertainty for the Premier League side, as they content with a major Coronavirus outbreak in the first-team bubble.

On Thursday afternoon, an official club statement revealed that a total of 21 members of the first-team bubble had entered a period of isolation due to Covid related reasons; made up of 14 members of backroom staff, and seven first-team players.

While the names and identities of the seven players in question were withheld by the club on grounds of medical confidentiality, one Swindon Town fan has named four City star he failed to spot arriving at their hotel in Swindon on Friday afternoon.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, the supporter told Sky, "I don't know if I should (tell you) should I? There were a few (Manchester City players) there, it was probably made up of half first-team, and half kids/reserves."

"The ones I did see were Kevin De Bruyne, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake."

"I didn't see, not to say they weren't there as they all had hoods up and masks (on) so it wasn't very easy, but I didn't see Ilkay Gundogan, didn't see Jack Grealish, didn't see Phil Foden, didn't see Ederson. I could name quite a few to be honest, there were quite a lot," he told Sky.

The comments from one particular supporter will almost certainly get the ball rolling in terms of establishing the identities of the seven first-team players currently in isolation, as confirmed by the club on Thursday.

Team news from the County Ground is available from around 7PM on Friday night, with kick-off in the FA Cup Third Round between Swindon and Manchester City coming an hour later.

