'Switch On The TV' - Pep Guardiola Full Of Kevin De Bruyne Praise

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola comments on the reaction to the signing of Kevin De Bruyne in 2015, and the quality he brings to the Etihad now.

It was seven years ago yesterday that Manchester City announced the signing of 'Chelsea Reject' Kevin De Bruyne from Wolfsburg for a fee of £68.4 million.

Despite some of the criticism regarding the fee at the time, 'KDB' has proved all his doubters wrong and has comfortably been the best midfielder in the Premier League for several years now.

The Belgium international has played in all four of Manchester City's opening fixtures, of which he has racked up four goal involvements, with one goal and three assists.

In today's pre-match press conference for Wednesday's fixture against Nottingham Forest (who lost to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend) City manager, Pep Guardiola provided his thoughts on the reaction to De-Bruyne's signing.

Kevin De Bruyne
The Spaniard said "Everyone is open to talk and say their opinion, you have to accept. Maybe people didn't know him, that's why the haters are open to do it. He was calm to do a job on the pitch."

In terms of how the signing worked out, Pep said "It was a really good signing for City, many many years has done brilliantly since then. Before I knew it from Germany, I suffered him for Bayern vs Wolfsburg. Delighted how he's performed in this time."

When asked what makes him so important, Guardiola added, "Switch on the TV, see how he plays defines him perfectly. His incredbile talent, work ethic, commitment for the club for his mates. He's vice captain. No doubts, you have to watch what they do."

Kevin De Bruyne is set to feature next in tomorrow night's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stad.

