    • December 3, 2021
    "Take A Video... You Will Know It. No Secret" - Pep Guardiola Believes Praise of One Man City Star is Quite Obvious

    Pep Guardiola has praised the recent performances of midfield duo Rodri and Bernardo Silva ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Watford.
    Rodri and Bernardo Silva have been standout players during the opening few months of the campaign, as Manchester City go in search of winning their fourth Premier League title under Pep Guardiola.

    The Portuguese playmaker, who had been rumoured to be seeking an exit from the Etihad Stadium in the summer, has been immense, having provided six direct goal involvements across 13 Premier League appearances so far this season. 

    The 27 year-old, who played particularly well against Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and scored the winning goal against Leicester City in September, has been praised once again by the Manchester City manager. 

    Speaking about Bernardo Silva, who has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for November, Guardiola said, "Take a video in Anfield, Stamford Bridge, the last game. You will know it."

    Guardiola continued by discussing the topic of Manchester City's shared tally of goals this season, explaining, "No secret. We have no central forward, it's good everyone is involved and has the ambition to score goals. They have the feeling to go and try." 

    The Catalan also heaped praise on Rodri - who has started 17 of Manchester City's 22 matches so far this season, and scored a sensational goal against Everton two weeks ago. 

    Discussing the form of the 25 year-old and comparisons between the Spaniard and Fernandinho in the Manchester City squad, Pep Guardiola said, "Rodri is Rodri, Fernandinho is Fernandinho." 

    "Rodri is 23, 24. Everything is a process. Last season he played good. Maybe last part of the season dropped a little bit but we gave him more minutes last season you have to be careful this season. The fact we are out of the Carabao Cup is good for that." 

    Guardiola continued, "He is playing an extraordinary level, the consistency. Not one game, he has to be here, 7, 8, 7, 8 all the time. Cannot be 3 or 4 because it destroys the team, cannot be 10 because 10 is for the strikers. He is playing this consistency, defensively, offensively."

    Guardiola was praising the pair in his pre-match press conference on Friday, as City prepare to travel to London, where they face Watford in the Premier League on Saturday evening. 

