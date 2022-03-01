"Take Time, Go Home" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Evolution of Man-Management Skills Over the Course of Managerial Career

Pep Guardiola provided an insight into how he has evolved as a manager in terms of dealing with his players over time as Manchester City prepare for their FA Cup fifth-round tie with Peterborough United on Tuesday evening.

Aside from his enviable trophy haul, Pep Guardiola has always been renowned for his hands-on man-management skills.

A perfect example of this transpired after the FA Cup final at Wembley in 2019, when cameras caught the Manchester City boss giving a passionate post-match briefing to Raheem Sterling, who had scored twice against Watford in his side's 6-0 triumph.

However, the Catalan tactician revealed that he has changed his intense ways during his career as a manager and his knowledge of players and when he discusses a result with the squad in the aftermath of a game.

IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola

"A little bit. I know them (the players) much better. I understood as I got older that they want to do well,” Guardiola said ahead of his side’s FA Cup clash with Peterborough on Wednesday evening, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

“Me personally, as a manager, I am not cool enough or clear enough to analyse what happened in the game immediately to the players. There are too many emotions. Maybe I learned.

"Sometimes, I talked after the game. Sometimes, when I am angry, I say, 'Take time, go home and tomorrow, we’ll talk with the team about what you feel was the real game'.

"Sometimes, you are aggressive and you are unfair to the players because they want to do well.

IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola and Jack Grealish IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola at Goodison Park after Manchester City's 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday.

“I have this principle for a long time. They want to run, they want to fight, they want to win and when it doesn’t happen, sometimes it is because it was not clear enough or they have a bad day.

"It’s happened. They have the responsibility to avoid it. It is the most important part of the week, the 90 minutes, but it has happened.”

Apart from being a tactical genius, it is Guardiola’s understanding of his players as human beings that makes him the benchmark for every aspiring manager.

