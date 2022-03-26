Taylor Harwood-Bellis Admits he is on Track to Secure Manchester City First-Team Place

Rising Manchester City academy product Taylor Harwood-Bellis has discussed his ambitions of making the grade at the Etihad Stadium in the near future, and how his boyhood club have played a major role in his progression as a player so far.

After being handed the honour of captaining England U21s in their 4-1 win against Andorra in a Euro 2023 qualifier, there was yet another sign of the incredible progress Taylor Harwood-Bellis is making in his relatively short career.

Having already scored a senior goal for Manchester City in an FA Cup tie against Port Vale in 2019, the gifted centre-back has made three first-team appearances for his boyhood club which is a testament to how highly-rated he is by Pep Guardiola.

Going on to impress on loan for Stoke during the second-half of the current season, the Englishman has made 14 starts and has established his presence as a mainstay in the Potters’ defence.

However, Taylor Harwood-Bellis has revealed that his ultimate goal remains becoming a regular first-team player for the club he joined at just six years of age - Manchester City.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images “You take different paths to get where you want to be and my main goal is to be a regular at Manchester City one day. And I feel like I am on the right track to do that”, he stated, as quoted by the Mirror. IMAGO / Action Plus The 20-year old went on to discuss the impact of the Sky Blues on his growth as a player, that fills him with the confidence in regards to making the grade at one of the most elite clubs in Europe. “Manchester City have made me into the player I am coming through my youth career and being nowhere else. Going in every day and always wearing that Manchester City shirt and having the standards they have set me. They’ve made me as good a human as I am a footballer." IMAGO / PA Images

Harwood-Bellis continued, "Manchester City have been a huge part of my progression. I’ve not put a timescale on because anything can happen in football and lots of scenarios. I feel the way I am progressing and getting games and experiences, I am on the right track.”

Taylor Harwood-Bellis also touched on how he has begun to take on the sky-high standards that he has witnessed within the Manchester City dressing room in his own game - standards that he hopes can propel him to a spot in the senior team one day.

“I watch the Manchester City lads on the telly and look at the way they are playing and I know they train as well as they play, that is the norm at Manchester City. I see what they are doing, put it into my game and hopefully I can push through.”

