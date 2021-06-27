Taylor Harwood-Bellis Leaves Man City For 2021/2022 Season

Promising young centre back Taylor Harwood-Bellis will head to the Belgian Pro League for the 2021/2022 season, as he continues his development in senior men’s football.

The 19-year-old joins the Belgian top tier side in search of consistent first-team experience under the tutelage of former Manchester City Captain and Club Legend Vincent Kompany - who is the head coach of RSC Anderlecht.

Harwood-Bellis displayed mature performances during his time on loan at Championship side Blackburn Rovers, where he established himself as a first-team regular under manager Tony Mowbray in just 19 appearances, helping Rovers finish 15th in the division.

The youngster earned himself a fresh four-year contract with Manchester City back in December 2020 after impressive performances throughout the youth setup.

The Stockport-born defender made his first-team debut for the Citizens in a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Preston North End back in September 2019.

It is reported that Vincent Kompany made a special request for the services of Harwood-Bellis and senior officials at Manchester City, along with manager Pep Guardiola, agreed on this season-long loan at Anderlecht as the best way moving forward for the 19-year-old.

Kompany's side finished third in the Belgian Pro League last season and will provide a strong level of football for the youngster to learn and evolve.

Harwood-Bellis’ ultimate goal is to play for Manchester City, his boyhood club, but for now, he sets his course for Belgium to prepare himself for bigger pastures.

