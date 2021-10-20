"Thank Goodness He Will Always Be Able to Go Back" - Agent of Man City Star Opens Up on Record-Breaking Transfer

Jack Grealish's agent Jonathan Barnett has discussed the nature of negotiations between Aston Villa and Manchester City leading to the midfielder's summer switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Grealish became the most expensive signing in Premier League history when City secured his arrival from Aston Villa for a club-record fee of £100 million.

Following his move to the Sky Blues, the England international has quickly taken to life in the north-west - having scored twice in his first 11 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side.

Several months on from breaking the British transfer record, Jonathan Barnett, Grealish's agent, has discussed his client’s summer move to the reigning Premier League champions.

As per a report by Birmingham Mail, Barnett has provided an insight into the record-breaking transfer, as the 71-year-old stated: "He (Grealish) told us he didn't want any problems with Aston Villa, and any transfer had to be handled properly.”

Barnett added: "I had a good idea where he (Grealish) was going to go. It was done properly in a very gentlemanly fashion, and thank goodness he will always be able to go back to Villa as a fan – and he is a fan.

“Of course, the chance to play for Pep (Guardiola) played a large part in him going there (to City). Pep is a legend, and everybody has got to listen if he says something, and to know that somebody of his calibre wants him is a great bonus."

Grealish has quickly established himself as a popular figure amongst the City faithful chiefly owing to his exciting style of play and penchant for taking on opposition defenders.

However, despite his strong showings over his first few months in Manchester, it is evident that it will take time for Grealish to fully acclimatise to his new surroundings and the demands of Guardiola’s style of play.

Moreover, owing to the England star's innate footballing talent, many of the club's supporters are confident that in time, he will establish himself as a crucial member of the City side.

