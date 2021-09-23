"Thank You So Much For Coming" - Pep Guardiola Sends Another Message to Man City Fans for Etihad Attendance

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed his gratitude towards supporters who were in attendance for the club's Carabao Cup third round tie against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Just last week, Pep Guardiola's comments about the Manchester City fans attending home matches took football media by storm, and a section of the club's fanbase became divided over his response.

Days later, and Pep Guardiola had another message for fans after the 6-1 victory over Wycombe on Tuesday night.

The Manchester City manager thanked those who came to the Etihad to cheer for their team, and said that the spectators must have enjoyed the game, explaining:

"Thank you so much to the people for coming [to the Etihad] today, because I'm sure they enjoyed it a lot!"

Owing to an ever-extending list of injuries and a packed schedule that awaits Manchester City in the coming days, Pep Guardiola decided to rely on players from the Elite Development Squad for their match against Wycombe.

The Manchester City manager piled on the praise for his young talents and insisted that they should all look to make the most of their opportunities.

CJ Egan-Riley, Finley Burns, Luke Mbete, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, and Roméo Lavia formed the defensive line-up and delivered near-flawless performances.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand ran the show on the left flank and bagged an assist before making way for James McAtee, who surprisingly played in the left-back position. Cole Palmer also came on late in the game and scored his first senior goal for Pep Guardiola's side, taking the scoreline to 6-1 in City's favour.

Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden each scored a goal, announcing their arrival on the pitch following their long-term injuries. Riyad Mahrez got himself a brace while Foden's cheeky assist helped Ferran Torres bury the ball into the net.

Manchester City will now prepare to lock horns with Chelsea in their Premier League encounter this weekend, before traveling to Paris for their Champions League group stage clash against PSG.

