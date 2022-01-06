"Thank You to the Guys at Manchester City!" - Goalkeeper Pays Tribute to Parent Club Amidst Successful Loan Spell

Gavin Bazunu has opened up on his spell at Portsmouth on loan from Manchester City in a new interview, where the Irish shotstopper has expressed his gratitude to a number of key figures for the success he is currently enduring.

Bazunu has set League One alight ever since joining Portsmouth on loan from Manchester City last summer, after his tremendous displays in goal have caught the eye.

The Irishman was recently named in MARCA’s XI of 'Youngsters Set to Explode in 2022', emphasising just how difficult it has become for the world to ignore his standout performances for Pompey.

The 19-year-old has also gone on to earn 10 caps for the Irish National Team and made the headlines after saving a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in a World Cup qualifier back in September.

In an interview relayed by The News, Bazunu revealed the role played by Manchester City in the success of his ongoing loan spell, saying, “This is the perfect step in my career and thank you to the guys at Manchester City and particularly Xabier (Mancisidor) - the goalkeeping coach."

The number one at Fratton Park went on to touch on his time at the club so far adding, “There was a lot of consideration about how the move would work after my season with Rochdale, and it has worked out very well for me.

"I’m playing a lot of football, enjoying myself and I’ve been made to feel at home by the Portsmouth fans, who’ve been absolutely superb and thank you to them for that. It’s been a satisfying experience and proved really enjoyable."

On what his parent club have felt about his time at Pompey, the young goalkeeper said, “I know they (Manchester City) are very pleased. I speak regularly and they are positive towards the whole experience of me being here (at Portsmouth) so far.”

There is no denying Gavin Bazunu’s incredible ceiling and while fighting for the number one spot at Pep Guardiola’s side may seem like a stretch currently, the young prospect could well spring a welcome surprise in the future.

