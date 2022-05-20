Skip to main content

"That Dirty Question!" - Kevin De Bruyne Snubs Manchester City Legend for International Teammate

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was tasked with picking between David Silva and Eden Hazard in a recent interview.

David Silva is widely recognised as one of the greatest foreigners to have graced the Premier League, having been a focal part of Manchester City's rise to the pinnacle of English football.

The current Real Sociedad spent ten seasons at the Etihad Stadium, winning four Premier League titles and a host of other domestic trophies under each of Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola.

Silva, 36, was a key first-team starter for each manager he worked under in Manchester, amassing 77 goals and 140 assists in 436 appearances across all competitions during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Under Guardiola, the former Spain international forged a devastating midfield partnership alongside Kevin De Bruyne, who is considered by many to be arguably the most complete attacking midfielder in world football.

In an interview with WOW HYDRATE this week, De Bruyne was asked to pick between Silva and his international teammate Eden Hazard, who is amongst the deadliest attackers to have played in England in the previous decade.

"That dirty question! I'm going to say Eden (Hazard); Eden is special," the Belgian said.

"When he (Hazard) was on it, he was on it. David (Silva) was probably more consistent, Eden has qualities that not a lot of players have in the world, that's why."

Hazard won two Premier League titles during a seven-year spell at Chelsea following his arrival from Lille, as the current Real Madrid forward sealed his status as one of the west London side's all-time greats. 

However, since his move to the Santiago Bernabeu off the back of a Europa League winning campaign at Stamford Bridge, Hazard has endured a tough time adjusting to life in the Spanish capital whilst Silva has aged like fine wine and continues to display his class in the La Liga. 

