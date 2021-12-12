Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    "That Doesn't End Up Being Remembered" - Man City Star Discusses Lack of Natural Striker

    Ederson has revealed his views on Manchester City’s lack of a natural number nine in a new interview with ESPN Brasil this week.
    In a new and exclusive interview this week, Ederson has given his assessment on Manchester City’s much-discussed striker situation.

    Speaking to ESPN Brazil reporter João Castelo-Branco, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Ederson said, “Our team is doing very well, there are many players scoring goals too. So that doesn’t end up being remembered very much.”

    The Brazilian shotstopper explained, “But when you take a game where the team draws or loses, we end us not being able to score as many goals, then the striker subject always comes up."

    "This is normal, it’s always when there is a game that the team cannot score goals or win, this question will come about a striker. But I think our team is doing well the way it is.

    The Sky Blues’ man between the sticks has a point - Manchester City are sitting at the top of the Premier League and have qualified as group winners in the Champions League, ahead of the likes of PSG and RB Leipzig, despite a lack of a frontman.

    Pep Guardiola’s men ran away with the league in the 2020/21 season, while reaching their first-ever Champions League final and winning a Carabao Cup without a natural number nine.

    With Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva sharing the goalscoring burden this season, Manchester City’s goals have come from every imaginable attacking source.

    Manchester City are expected to be hell-bent on bringing in a striker of the ilk of Erling Haaland or Dusan Vlahovic in the summer, but Ederson’s assessment is fair, considering the club are fighting on three fronts this season.

    "That Doesn't End Up Being Remembered" - Man City Star Discusses Lack of Natural Striker

