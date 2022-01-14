Skip to main content

"That is Definitely An Option" - Man City Star Ilkay Gundogan Reveals Plans for Potential Career in Management Following Retirement

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has revealed that he is already taking steps to get into football management after eventually retiring as a player, in a recent Q&A on Twitter.

In the absence of a natural striker in Manchester City's first-team squad, a handful of wingers and midfielders have been called to step in and take over the goal-scoring reigns since the beginning of 2021.

One of the most important to do so last season was Ilkay Gundogan, who despite being once thought of as a deep-lying midfielder, scored a staggering 17 goals across all competitions from the middle of the park over the course of the previous campaign.

As a result, the Germany international has become a fan favorite amongst the Manchester City faithful, who have been impressed by Gundogan's goalscoring acumen in recent seasons.

In a recent Q&A on Twitter, the 31-year-old opened up on what his plans are after retiring from football, and specifically if he is planning to get into management after he decides to hang his boots.

"Yes, that (management) is definitely an option. I am doing my coaching license right now," wrote Gundogan, who has amassed 232 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola's first signing in 2016.

The two-time Champions League finalist added: "I am very privileged that I was able to experience or still experience so many top-class coaches myself with Pep Guardiola, Jürgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, Hansi Flick and Joachim Löw."

To add to the idea of him starting his managerial career when he calls time on his playing career, the Manchester City midfielder posted a picture of himself playing Football Manager on Twitter, which further displayed his propensity for learning the trade. 

Back on the pitch, Gundogan and his Manchester City teammates are set to host Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in a crucial clash at the top end of the Premier League table. 

