"That Is What I Am In The Game To Do" - Kyle Walker Outlines High Ambitions For New Season With Man City

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has commented on what his personal ambitions are for the ongoing campaign, in a new interview during the international break.

Walker joined Manchester City from Tottenham in the summer of 2017 for a fee in the region of £50 million, and since his arrival the England international has established himself as a vital component of Pep Guardiola’s squad.

One of the fastest footballers ever to grace the Premier League, Kyle Walker is regarded for his commendable work rate and defensive ability, and as a result, has played a crucial role in the Sky Blues winning the Premier League on three occasions since his arrival.

Pep Guardiola’s side kicked off the current season with a disappointing loss to Spurs, however bounced back strongly with consecutive 5-0 thrashings of Norwich and Arsenal.

With City looking to retain their Premier League crown this season, Kyle Walker has spoken on what he intends to achieve by the end of the campaign.

As per comments relayed by the Manchester Evening News, Kyle Walker has discussed what his ambitions are for the 2021/2022 season, and also what he is hoping to accomplish regarding team trophies.

Having stormed to the Premier League title last term, whilst also winning the Carabao Cup and reaching the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history, Manchester City are again expected to compete on four fronts this term.

The England star has boldly declared, "I want to win everything that I can do, the Premier League, the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup, the Champions League, I want to take it all because that is what I am in the game to do."

The England international’s comments mirror the intentions of Pep Guardiola, who notably aims to win every available competition - as opposed to some managers who focus more intently on simply one or two tournaments.

Manchester City reached their first-ever Champions League final in the 2020/2021 campaign, yet whilst Pep Guardiola’s side fell at the final hurdle, the club simply reaching the final stage of the competition represents significant progress.

Pep Guardiola's side were just three matches away from completing an unprecedented quadruple last term, but this season, the club will be hoping to improve on last season's efforts.

