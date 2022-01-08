"That Was A Memorable Night!" - Oleksandr Zinchenko Reminisces on Landmark Man City Career Highlight

Oleksandr Zinchenko has fondly remembered his debut for the club in a Carabao Cup win against Wolves in 2017, saying that it was a 'memorable night' as Pep Guardiola's side won on penalties after a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium.

The Ukraine international was named in the starting XI for the first time since his arrival to the Etihad, as the Premier League champions welcomed the West Midlands outfit to get a Carabao Cup campaign underway.

Pep Guardiola made a series of changes to his side, with the likes of Eliaquim Mangala, Yaya Toure, Tosin Adarabioyo and Claudio Bravo all coming in, whilst crucial first-team players were handed a rest ahead of a jam-packed schedule.

Zinchenko, who had never played for City before the Round of 16 clash with Wolves, played the full 120 minutes at left-back as the hosts failed to find the net against a spirited opponent, who managed to keep the door shut until the end of extra-time.

Speaking about his Manchester City debut in a new interview with CityTV this week, Oleksandr Zinchenko said: “It was a great feeling, first game for Manchester City, 120 minutes straight away!"

"I guess I ran 15 kilometres that day, so it was an unforgettable night for me. Fortunately, we won that game on penalties. That was a memorable night."

The reigning top-flight champions, who amassed a total of 100 points on their way to Premier League glory during the 2017/18 campaign, managed to win the penalty shootout before going on to win the Carabao Cup - Guardiola's first title at the club.

Since his debut, Zinchenko has gone on to win three Premier League titles and started his side's first-ever Champions League final in May, as Manchester City fell just short on European football's biggest stage against Chelsea in Porto.

With Benjamin Mendy suspended by the club, the 25-year-old has provided cover on the left side of defence alongside the in-form Joao Cancelo, who has made the left-back position his own since the start of the campaign.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra