"That was maybe one of the best performances he gave this season." - Pep Guardiola makes bold claim on star striker

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola has made a bold claim in Tuesdays pre-match press conference about star striker Gabriel Jesus; claiming Sunday's game in which Manchester City fell to a narrow defeat to Southampton was "one of the best performances he's gave this season".

After the game, the main talking point was the out-of-form Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian has the near impossible task of replacing club record scorer Sergio Agüero - who is expected to depart at the end of next season. 

fbl-eng-pr-southampton-man-city (1)
(Photo by Frank Augstein/Pool via Getty Images)

Jesus hasn't scored in nine games, and with Agüero's long-term injury, Guardiola's relying on the striker to be the focal point in his side. However, despite criticism from a lot of the City fanbase, Guardiola has made a bold claim about his performance on Sunday:

"What I want from Gabriel is the performance that he gave against Southampton, that was maybe one of the best performances he gave this season." 

Certainly a view that wasn't shared by some of followers over on @City_Xtra...

Screen Shot 2020-07-07 at 14.10.40
Screen Shot 2020-07-07 at 14.10.59

