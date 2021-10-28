"That Would Be Amazing" - Man City Star Rodri Picks Between Winning Premier League or Champions League This Season

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has revealed whether he would want to win the Champions League or retain the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

The 25-year-old has emerged as a key player for the Premier League after signing for a fee of £62.8 million from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Rodri, who has made 11 outings across all competitions this season, has displaced Fernandinho as the first-choice holding midfielder after a breakthrough 2020/21 campaign for the Sky Blues.

The Spain international played a pivotal role in helping City reclaim their league crown last term, as well as reaching their first-ever Champions League final, as he amassed 53 appearances over the course of the previous campaign.

However, despite making their way past Borussia Dortmund and PSG in the knock-out stages in Europe, City came up short against Chelsea in the final, where Rodri was dropped for Ilkay Gundogan in the middle of the park.

"Every year we're closer, that's a good point. We've just arrived at a final, and now we have the experience to get to these stages," said the former Villarreal man in a recent interview with Soccer AM.

City could take a significant step towards qualification past the group-stage in this year's competition with a victory in their upcoming tie against Club Brugge next week.

Rodri added: "We have the experience of arriving at a final, so let's see this season. Now we have the experience in these situations, and it's much better."

The Spaniard has been in fine form since the start of the season, delivering match-winning performances from midfield in crunch league games against Liverpool and Chelsea.

He was further made to have his pick at either winning the Champions League for the first time in his career this season or retaining the Premier League title.

Rodri said: "I don't know. For me, my dream has always been to win the Champions League. That would be amazing."

