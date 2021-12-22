"That's A Great Deal", "Wow, Good Luck Lad!" - Many Man City Fans Buzzing After Report Mentions Transfer Fee for Ferran Torres' Impending Move to Barcelona

A series of Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to a report that has indicated the transfer fee Barcelona are set to pay as they close in on completing a deal for Ferran Torres.

A flurry of reports emerged on Wednesday confirming that Ferran Torres is very close to sealing a five-year move to Barcelona, as the Catalan side have struck an agreement to land the Spain international in the January transfer window.

Torres, who is yet to return to full fitness after suffering a foot fracture on international duty earlier this season, has been heavily linked with a switch to Camp Nou in the past few months, with Barcelona manager Xavi keen to add the former Valencia star to his ranks.

The 21-year-old, who joined Manchester City for £21 million in 2020, is set to join Barcelona in the coming days after the La Liga giants closed an agreement with the Premier League champions over a transfer fee, with additional details and payment structures to be finalised before the move is made official.

It was reported previously that while Manchester City were demanding a fee in the region of €75 million for Torres, Barcelona were hoping to close a deal for around €45 million plus add-ons owing to their dire financial situation.

However, according to the latest information of journalist Lu Martín, Barcelona have agreed a fee of €55M plus €10M in bonuses with Manchester City for Torres, who has been persuaded to make the move to Spain with the prospect of being the main man in attack for the Spanish outfit.

The fee, which would most likely be paid in instalments over the length of Torres' contract at Barcelona, has excited a series of Manchester City fans on social media, with a large majority content with the deal struck by the Etihad hierarchy amid fears that Torres would be sold for an initial fee of €45 million.

