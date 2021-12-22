"That's Actually A Disgrace", "Joke of A List!" - Several Man City Fans Livid With Key Star's Ranking in New Best Male Footballers List

Plenty of Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to the Guardian's Best Male Footballers in the World list for 2021, with star midfielder Bernardo Silva the highest-ranked player at the club in 45th place.

Bernardo Silva has been talked about as one of the best players in the world based on form since the start of the campaign, with the 27-year-old consistently delivering match-winning performances for the Premier League champions this season.

Despite being linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium in the summer, the Portugal international is one of the most in-form players in Europe after what have been a remarkable few months for the former AS Monaco man, who is in line for an improved contract in the east side of Manchester.

With Manchester City top of the Premier League table and through to the knock-out stages of the Champions League, the onus is on Pep Guardiola's side to better their showings from last term by going one step further on the European front this season while seeking to retain their league crown.

One player who will have a big say in how his side fare at the end of the campaign is Silva, whose displays at the heart of midfield have been instrumental for City in the past few weeks.

The Guardian recently released their 2021 Best Male Footballers in the World rankings, with Bernardo Silva topping the charts at City in 45th place despite enjoying a fabulous calendar year with the Sky Blues despite suffering a Round of 16 exit at the European Championships with his country.

A host of Manchester City fans have lashed out at the ranking given to Silva, who they feel should have been placed much higher up the list owing to his performances this calendar year, voicing their opinion on social media.

Rodri being given 92nd place also caused a stir among City supporters, who have showered praise on the 25-year-old for his exemplary showings in central midfield for the five-time Premier League champions.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra