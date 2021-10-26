"That's Crazy", "Total Domination" - Several Man City Fans React to Incredible Record Ahead of Carabao Cup Tie Against West Ham

A number of Manchester City supporters have taken to social media as they react to their club's sensational run of results in the Carabao Cup ahead of a Round of 16 tie away at West Ham on Wednesday evening.

The Premier League champions will take on David Moyes' side as they look to book a place in the quarter-finals following a 6-1 demolition of League One side Wycombe Wanderers in the third-round.

City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that a number of academy stars will feature for the Sky Blues ahead of key clashes against Club Brugge and Manchester United in the coming weeks.

Guardiola's men are hunting for Carabao Cup glory for the fifth season running, which is testament to the hunger and desire shown by the City squad and the coaching staff since the Catalan boss' arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

It has been exactly five years since the Manchester side suffered their last defeat in the Carabao Cup - a narrow loss at the hands of local rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford, with Juan Mata netting the winner for the hosts.

Since the 2016/17 campaign, which was Guardiola's only trophy-less season as a top-flight manager till date, City have gone on to win the Carabao Cup in each of the following four campaigns.

It has often been said that winning the Carabao Cup around March has provided a crucial boost to the City squad in their pursuit of glory on other fronts, namely the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League.

This landmark has sent City fans wild on social media, with several supporters applauding the club for their success in the competition in the past few years.

