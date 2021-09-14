“That’s Embarrassing”, “Should Be At Least +1" - Some Man City Fans React To Defender’s Surprise FIFA 22 Rating

Manchester City fans took to Twitter on Monday night to complain about the rating of star right-back, Kyle Walker.

The right-back had an outstanding 2020/21 campaign. An ever-present in Pep Guardiola's side, he's featured 187 times for Manchester City since his £47 million move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017.

At numerous points throughout his career in Manchester, it's looked like Walker's position was under threat from the likes of Danilo and Joao Cancelo. However, in all them instances, the full-back has won back his place in the starting XI.

Not just for club, Walker was an integral part of England reaching the World Cup semi-final and a European Championship final. Even playing in ther unfamiliar position of right-centre-back, Walker slotted in seamlessly.

Yesterday however, Manchester City fans on Twitter went crazy when it was jokingly revealed by the club that Walker's pace on the new FIFA 22 game was downgraded to 78 - luckily it was just a fake card shown to the disbelieving Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden.

The defenders overall rating has stayed at 85 in the game, as has his pace, which sits at an impressive 92. Despite a very successful season, the 31-year-old has. not received an upgrade, much to the distaste of fans responding to City Xtra.

As you can see, the general consensus is that the England international deserved a much higher rating.

Winning the Premier League and Carabao Cup, as well as reaching two major European finals, Walker must be wondering what else he has to do to earn a higher rating than 85.

