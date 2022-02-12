"That's the Challenge for Us" - Raheem Sterling Calls for Manchester City to Maintain Consistency in Title Run-In Following Norwich City Win

Raheem Sterling has highlighted the importance of Manchester City being consistent and focusing on each game as it comes in their bid to retain their league crown this season.

Manchester City again went 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League as Raheem Sterling's treble and Phil Foden's finish helped Pep Guardiola's men earn a deserved 4-0 win against Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

Though the likes of Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo rested for Manchester City's Champions League Round of 16 tie against Sporting Lisbon next week, the league leaders produced a solid attacking display against the Canaries to make it three wins on the spin.

Raheem Sterling, who was out of favour at the start of the campaign, took his tally to 12 goals and four assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for the season after a perfect hat-trick against Dean Smith's side.

Speaking in his post-match interview, the England international urged his side to keep their momentum going and stressed on the importance of taking it game by game as the Premier League champions look to retain the league title in May.

"Consistency and the mindset to keep wanting to do better and win (are key)," the 27-year-old said, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

"Not to rest on our laurels and that is the only way we will get better. To be a top team, it is every three days. That is the challenge for us - to win every three days.

"We said last week, we go one step at a time, we knew to keep chipping away at it. It is football, you are going to get chances, you have to keep going and getting in the right areas, keep shooting and the goals will come."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra