"That's the least he deserves" - Kyle Walker admits there's extra motivation in this years Champions League

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has given huge praise to his teammate David Silva, who is departing the club at the end of this season.

In an interview with City's official website, Walker complimented the Spaniard on his success at the club as well as his off-field personality. He added that a victory in the UEFA Champions League this summer would be the perfect send-off for Silva.

The 30-year-old said, “He's one of the nicest, most humble people I’ve ever met in my life. That's the least he deserves [winning the Champions League].

"He has won the World Cup, the Euros, the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and he is missing the Champions League..."

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Silva, who took over captainship duty from departee Vincent Kompany this season, joined the club in 2010 and has since made 309 appearances in sky blue.

“We’ve said it already, we owe it to David. Vinnie [Kompany] even said it when he left, he wants us to win the Champions League. 'Go and win it for me', he said, but especially for David as well. Hopefully, we can do that..."

Walker also reflected on Manchester City's failure to win the Premier League this season, losing out to Liverpool's 99-point total.

“We missed the Premier League, which would have been a nice send-off for him, but hopefully we can repay him with the Champions League."

-----

