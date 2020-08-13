City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

"That's the least he deserves" - Kyle Walker admits there's extra motivation in this years Champions League

Danny Lardner

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has given huge praise to his teammate David Silva, who is departing the club at the end of this season.

In an interview with City's official website, Walker complimented the Spaniard on his success at the club as well as his off-field personality. He added that a victory in the UEFA Champions League this summer would be the perfect send-off for Silva.

The 30-year-old said, “He's one of the nicest, most humble people I’ve ever met in my life. That's the least he deserves [winning the Champions League].

"He has won the World Cup, the Euros, the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and he is missing the Champions League..."

Image placeholder title
 (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Silva, who took over captainship duty from departee Vincent Kompany this season, joined the club in 2010 and has since made 309 appearances in sky blue.

“We’ve said it already, we owe it to David. Vinnie [Kompany] even said it when he left, he wants us to win the Champions League. 'Go and win it for me', he said, but especially for David as well. Hopefully, we can do that..."

Walker also reflected on Manchester City's failure to win the Premier League this season, losing out to Liverpool's 99-point total.

“We missed the Premier League, which would have been a nice send-off for him, but hopefully we can repay him with the Champions League."

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Potential swap deal for Juventus star Paulo Dybala on the cards for Man City? - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #18

As Manchester City’s preparations for their Champions League quarter-final on Saturday continue in Portugal, behind the scenes preparations for next season also continue with numerous players having been linked with moves to and from the Etihad on day 18 of the transfer window.

Harry Winters

Man City 'all but agree' personal terms with Kalidou Koulibaly - 'successful progress' made in agreeing fee with Napoli

Manchester City have 'all but agreed' personal terms with Kalidou Koulibaly over the past few days, and have been 'successful' in making progress towards agreeing a fee with Napoli for the player, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City set to 'keep an eye' on Premier League midfielder after pocketing £1 million from his transfer

Manchester City are reportedly not interested in triggering the £25 million buy-back clause in Aston Villa midfielder, Douglas Luiz' contract this summer, but will keep a keen eye on his development.

harryasiddall

Agent of centre-back set to present €65 million offer to Napoli - Man City in 'advanced talks'

The agent of Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly is set to present an offer worth €65 million to Napoli's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis after positive talks between the two clubs in Capri this week.

harryasiddall

Sources 'close to club' allege ‘growing interest’ from Man City in Juventus defender

Sources close to Manchester City allege that there is a ‘growing interest’ at the club for Juventus defender Alex Sandro (29), reports TuttoSport.

markgough96

Man City consider reigniting interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago - 'concern' at Liverpool

Manchester City are contemplating launching a bid to rival Liverpool's effort to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago, with Pep Guardiola still 'convinced' of the player's qualities.

markgough96

Xtra Analysis: Everything you need to know about Man City's latest recruit - Nathan Ake

Following the official confirmation of the signing of Nathan Ake, we take an in-depth look into just what the new arrival brings to the Manchester City squad.

Brandon Evans

'We will find a solution' - Bundesliga club chief speaks about player's future amid Man City links

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has publicly discussed the future of key player David Alaba, with rumours of Manchester City's interest continuing to circulate.

markgough96

Man City seemingly close in on Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #17

Day 17 of the summer transfer window will have your ears pricking up if you are a Manchester City fan. A grand total of nine players reached the headlines across Europe with rumours related to the Etihad today – but who is in the spotlight?

Sam Puddephatt

Man City 2020/21 third kit pre-match shirt leaked

The Man City 2020/21 pre-match shirt - to be worn in correlation with the new third kit - has been leaked by reputable football merchandise source, Footy Headlines.

Jack Walker