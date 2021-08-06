"That's the Main Reason..." - Man City Midfielder Jack Grealish Targeting Silverware Following £100M Transfer

Jack Grealish is ready to compete for the biggest prizes after completing a record-breaking move to Manchester City.

The 25-year-old has expressed his delight after completing a move to the Etihad Stadium on a six-year contract, that will keep him in east Manchester till 2027 at the very least.

City have made Grealish the most expensive signing in Premier League history, surpassing the £89 million spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba in 2016.

After passing medical examinations at the City Football Academy (CFA), the playmaker was confirmed as a City player on Thursday evening.

In his first interview as a City player, Grealish was quizzed about whether the chance to challenge for major trophies in a dressing room filled with world-class players played a role in his move to the Etihad Stadium.

He said: "Of course, that's the main reason. Competing for major trophies is something that I wanted to do, and in the end, it was something I couldn't turn down, and let's hope that it's a successful one.

Grealish further revealed that the prospect of playing Champions League football was a key factor in his decision, with the England international keen to play European football in the prime of his career.

The Villa academy graduate further stated that he couldn't turn down the opportunity of working under City boss Pep Guardiola, whom he regards as the best manager in world football.

Grealish also discussed how current City stars in the England squad played a key role in his move to the blue side of Manchester, where he will see some familiar faces in the dressing room from his time representing his country.

The Birmingham-born midfielder has mentioned previously that he is looking forward to playing regularly alongside 21-year-old Phil Foden, with whom Grealish has developed a special bond off the pitch on international duty.



