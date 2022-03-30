"That’s the Only Person I’ve Got to Impress!" - Jack Grealish Sends Defiant Message Regarding Manchester City Form

Jack Grealish has admitted Pep Guardiola has been 'happy' with his performances for Manchester City this season, also lifting the lid on how the manager has shown him a variety of statistics to emphasize the former Villa's man importance.

In England’s 3-0 win against Ivory Coast on Tuesday evening, Jack Grealish lit up proceedings - much like he has throughout his relatively short career in a Three Lions shirt.

Setting up Raheem Sterling’s goal with an inch-perfect cut-back, the Englishman impressed once again for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Bagging yet another assist in his national colours, Grealish went on to reveal his conversation with Pep Guardiola about the lack of goals involvements to his name since making a £100 million move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

However, Guardiola has previously stated that if indeed the England international is frustrated due to a lack of such numbers, he is ‘a stupid man’ - with the Catalan boss believing the attacker should place the highest amount of emphasis on his overall performances, as opposed to just raw statistics.

As Grealish revealed in his post-match press conference, the City manager is ultimately his most relevant judge. And so far this season, the Catalan has been very complimentary about the 26-year old’s displays.

With an marked improvement in his recent displays against Manchester United and Crystal Palace in particular, it is likely that the City boss is pushing the majestic forward to continue his encouraging run of performances.

The Blues are still competing on all three fronts, with the prospect of an historic treble still a distinct possibility. Grealish will hope he can produce one or two magic moments in the run-in to power his side over the line.

