"That's The Truth" - Pep Guardiola Admits Liverpool and Manchester City Have Changed the Premier League in the Last Five Years

Pep Guardiola has emphasised the 'truth' regarding how both Manchester City and Liverpool have 'raised the bar' in the Premier League over the course of the past five years, speaking ahead of the weekend's meeting between the two sides.

With the signings of Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho at Manchester United last summer, many fans and pundits alike felt that Manchester City and Liverpool’s reign at the summit of the Premier League would be under threat.

Following Manchester City's failure to replace Sergio Aguero with Tottenham's Harry Kane in the same window, and Jurgen Klopp’s men only signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, one popular belief was that both sides would potentially fall from grace due to their underwhelming transfer business.

Fast forward to the present and April 10th awaits, as a match that many perceive as a Premier League title decider between the two English giants from the North-West awaits, with Manchester City sitting just one point above Liverpool.

IMAGO / PA Images Speaking after his side's 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid in the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-final, Pep Guardiola highlighted the fact that their title rivals had elevated the standards of the Premier League. “Liverpool and Manchester City in the last years, we raised the bar, we raised the targets that the Premier League had before, that's for sure," Pep Guardiola explained during an interview with the club website. IMAGO / PA Images Guardiola continued, "We push each other a lot, and the other teams realise they have to push more to chase us. That's the truth." The Catalan boss’ comments are nothing short of factual, as perhaps the finest example of how these sides increased the standards of the division was during the 2018/19 season, in which Manchester City won the league with 98 points to their name, with Liverpool finishing second on 97 points. IMAGO / PA Images

While Jurgen Klopp’s men would perhaps have been crowned champions in any other season of the Premier League, they simply could not get over the line as City set the second highest points total in the history of the competition, just one season after their unforgettable ‘Centurions’ campaign.

In the current season, Manchester City and Liverpool could end up with a total of 97 and 96 points respectively - tallies that are only bettered by these two teams in Premier League history.

Pep Guardiola’s assessment couldn’t ring any truer, as these two sides have most certainly set unforeseen standards, since locking horns with one another under their current managers.

