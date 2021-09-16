"That’s What He’s Like..." - Jack Grealish Opens Up On Heated Touchline Debate With Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Jack Grealish, as the 26-year-old revealed the extent of his heated touchline discussion with the Manchester City manager.

Manchester City beat RB Leipzig in a 6-3 Champions League thriller on Wednesday evening, as they moved to the top of Group A.

An eventful evening at the Etihad saw last season's Champions League finalists come out eventual winners, as supporters were treated to some intense drama at the home of the Premier League Champions.

Pep Guardiola's side took the lead through a Nathan Aké header, but Christopher Nkunku provided some room for concern, as the Leipzig winger scored a sensational hat-trick.

However, it was a case of anything Leipzig could do, Manchester City could do better, as stunning second-half strikes from Jack Grealish and Joao Cancelo helped secure the club's 50th Champions League victory.

Despite having now scored 16 goals in their last three home matches, Guardiola was still very agitated and angered by certain aspects of the Blues' performance on Wednesday evening.

On two occasions the Catalonian was pictured having passionate and heated discussions with Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez, who were seemingly bearing the brunt of Guardiola's in-game frustrations.

Asked about the intense talk by BT Sport post-match, Grealish said that, "the manager was just talking about defensive work."

"That’s what he’s like, he’s always wanting more defensively and offensively, he’s someone I'm going to listen to after everything he has achieved in the game. He’s always giving out useful information," the midfielder added.

Guardiola, who was taking charge of his 300th game as Manchester City manager, was full of praise for Grealish after the match, with the 26-year-old enjoying a fruitful Champions League debut.

Speaking about Grealish's second-half goal, Guardiola said "Hopefully the goal can be the first of many!"

"I have the feeling that every day he is playing better and I'm pretty sure he will be better in the future. His contribution was again high, good. I am delighted with his game," he concluded.

