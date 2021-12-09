"That's What I Love About the Club!" - Man City Legend Provides Wholesome Account of Etihad Supporters

Legendary Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has reminisced on some of his favourite things about the club, opening up on music and the fans themselves.

Speaking during a new interview this week, now-Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart has expressed his thoughts on things that would certainly bring a smile to every Manchester City fans' face.

The two-time Premier League champion remains a firm fan favourite among the Etihad Stadium faithful and once again, Hart has reflected on all things Manchester City with the utmost class.

Sitting down with Celtic’s official magazine this week, ‘The Celtic View’, Joe Hart showered praise on the legendary rock band Oasis - who are of course strongly affiliated with Manchester City for their love of the club.

“Oasis and ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’- I love listening to them. I performed that song at a few initiations as well, so I do like that song”, Joe Hart revealed when discussing his favourite music for the magazine’s Christmas edition.

The Sky Blues legend went on to say, “They (Oasis) were so special in what they did in that era and I’ve been lucky enough to meet Noel Gallagher when he was at Man City games”.

Joe Hart also expressed his admiration for the Manchester City fans, who have supported the club through thick and thin, and backed the former England international throughout the whole of his career at the Etihad Stadium.

“They (Manchester City fans) supported City when they were City, and I really respect that. That’s what I love about the club is that era and those fans”, Joe Hart expressed.

“What the team does now is great, but the reason why I love that club is because of their heart and soul and they’re proud to be affiliated with the club, no matter what.”

