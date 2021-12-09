Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "That's What I Love About the Club!" - Man City Legend Provides Wholesome Account of Etihad Supporters

    Legendary Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has reminisced on some of his favourite things about the club, opening up on music and the fans themselves.
    Author:

    Speaking during a new interview this week, now-Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart has expressed his thoughts on things that would certainly bring a smile to every Manchester City fans' face.

    The two-time Premier League champion remains a firm fan favourite among the Etihad Stadium faithful and once again, Hart has reflected on all things Manchester City with the utmost class.

    Sitting down with Celtic’s official magazine this week, ‘The Celtic View, Joe Hart showered praise on the legendary rock band Oasis - who are of course strongly affiliated with Manchester City for their love of the club.

    Oasis and ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’- I love listening to them. I performed that song at a few initiations as well, so I do like that song”, Joe Hart revealed when discussing his favourite music for the magazine’s Christmas edition.

    Read More

    The Sky Blues legend went on to say, “They (Oasis) were so special in what they did in that era and I’ve been lucky enough to meet Noel Gallagher when he was at Man City games”.

    Joe Hart also expressed his admiration for the Manchester City fans, who have supported the club through thick and thin, and backed the former England international throughout the whole of his career at the Etihad Stadium.

    They (Manchester City fans) supported City when they were City, and I really respect that. That’s what I love about the club is that era and those fans”, Joe Hart expressed.

    What the team does now is great, but the reason why I love that club is because of their heart and soul and they’re proud to be affiliated with the club, no matter what.”

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago0023584828h
    News

    "That's What I Love About the Club!" - Man City Legend Provides Wholesome Account of Etihad Supporters

    1 minute ago
    imago0049072081h
    News

    Ferran Torres Provides Significant Fitness Update Amid Ongoing Barcelona Transfer Links

    1 hour ago
    imago0036551369h
    News

    Confirmed: Man City's Potential Opponents in the Champions League Round of 16

    1 hour ago
    imago0044521912h
    News

    Bernardo Silva Names Liverpool Moment As 'One of the Best' Man City Memories

    2 hours ago
    Cancelo vs PSG Home
    News

    "Give Him Whatever He Wants", "Lifetime Contract Please!" - Plenty of Man City Fans Excited By Major Contract Renewal Update on Key Star

    3 hours ago
    imago0032737217h
    News

    "What a Legend", "He Should Rename Him Maguire and Varane!" - Many Man City Fans React to Funny Video of Bernardo Silva

    3 hours ago
    imago1008335427h
    News

    Fabrizio Romano Reveals Major Man City Plan for Portuguese Star in 2022 - Board Level Insight Provided

    5 hours ago
    imago1008350686h
    Transfer Rumours

    Barcelona and Man City 'Intensify' Negotiations Over Ferran Torres - La Liga Club Form Plans to Afford Transfer

    6 hours ago