Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "That's What I've Come Here for" - Man City Star Outlines Premier League and Champions League Ambitions for This Season

    Jack Grealish believes Manchester City can go on and claim the Premier League and Champions League titles in his first season at the Etihad Stadium, as the England international revealed in a new interview.
    Author:

    Grealish has had a mixed start to the season since signing for the Premier League champions in a British-record £100 million switch from Aston Villa in the summer, having netted just thrice during his time in Manchester.

    The 26-year-old ended his three-month goal drought by netting Manchester City's second in their 7-0 drubbing of Leeds United in the Premier League last week, as Pep Guardiola's side tore apart the Whites at the Etihad Stadium to register their seventh consecutive league win.

    Manchester City have been in their true, relentless element in recent weeks, as they stand three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table after going on a sensational winning run following a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in October.

    "That is what I’ve come here for, to win trophies. We have so many good players and I really think we can go all the way in a fair few competitions this year," said Grealish when asked if the Sky Blues can win it all this season, in an interview with NBC Sports.

    Read More

    “I think so, yes. I don’t want to put too much pressure on the team,but we have so much talent. So, hopefully come the end of the season, I’ll have a few medals around my neck."

    City's quest for a fifth straight Carabao Cup title was ended in the third-round by West Ham, who beat Guardiola's side on penalties after it finished goalless at the London Stadium in October.

    However, the Manchester outfit can get their share of domestic cup success this season by going all the way in the FA Cup, with a third-round tie with Swindon Town looming just over a week into the New Year.

    Guardiola's side will face Sporting CP in the Round of 16 stage of the Champions League in February, as the Catalan looks to guide his side to European glory after coming up just short against Chelsea in the final last season.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Grealish vs Leeds Home
    News

    "That's What I've Come Here for" - Man City Star Outlines Premier League and Champions League Ambitions for This Season

    1 minute ago
    imago1008679537h
    Transfer Rumours

    Fernandinho Linked With January Transfer Away from Manchester City

    27 minutes ago
    City Players Cover
    News

    Premier League Clubs Handed Major Boost With Replays Removed From Third and Fourth Rounds of FA Cup Amid Fixture Congestion Crisis

    1 hour ago
    Pep Covid Related Cover
    News

    Man City Star Requests Covid-19 Booster Jab During Unscheduled Visit to Local Vaccination Centre

    1 hour ago
    imago1008728187h
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Leicester City (Premier League)

    2 hours ago
    imago1008765359h (1)
    News

    Man City Star Set to Earn Six-Figure Pay Rise Following Impressive Performances in Recent Weeks

    2 hours ago
    Walker Cover
    News

    Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Explains Kyle Walker Absence From Matchday Squad Against Newcastle United

    3 hours ago
    imago1007679538h
    News

    Premier League Make Major Decision on Festive Fixtures Amid Covid-19 Chaos

    3 hours ago