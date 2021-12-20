"That's What I've Come Here for" - Man City Star Outlines Premier League and Champions League Ambitions for This Season

Jack Grealish believes Manchester City can go on and claim the Premier League and Champions League titles in his first season at the Etihad Stadium, as the England international revealed in a new interview.

Grealish has had a mixed start to the season since signing for the Premier League champions in a British-record £100 million switch from Aston Villa in the summer, having netted just thrice during his time in Manchester.

The 26-year-old ended his three-month goal drought by netting Manchester City's second in their 7-0 drubbing of Leeds United in the Premier League last week, as Pep Guardiola's side tore apart the Whites at the Etihad Stadium to register their seventh consecutive league win.

Manchester City have been in their true, relentless element in recent weeks, as they stand three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table after going on a sensational winning run following a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in October.

"That is what I’ve come here for, to win trophies. We have so many good players and I really think we can go all the way in a fair few competitions this year," said Grealish when asked if the Sky Blues can win it all this season, in an interview with NBC Sports.

“I think so, yes. I don’t want to put too much pressure on the team,but we have so much talent. So, hopefully come the end of the season, I’ll have a few medals around my neck."

City's quest for a fifth straight Carabao Cup title was ended in the third-round by West Ham, who beat Guardiola's side on penalties after it finished goalless at the London Stadium in October.

However, the Manchester outfit can get their share of domestic cup success this season by going all the way in the FA Cup, with a third-round tie with Swindon Town looming just over a week into the New Year.

Guardiola's side will face Sporting CP in the Round of 16 stage of the Champions League in February, as the Catalan looks to guide his side to European glory after coming up just short against Chelsea in the final last season.

