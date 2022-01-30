"That's What Most of the Lads Want!" - Jack Grealish Reveals Ultimate Ambition for Manchester City Squad

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has revealed how crucial it is for him and his teammates to win the Champions League, which is what 'most of the lads' in dressing room want, according to the England international.

While Jack Grealish established a reputation for being the people’s champion at Aston Villa, the offer to join Manchester City was simply too good to refuse for the Birmingham-born attacker.

From playing alongside some of the best players in the world to working alongside Pep Guardiola and being in pole position to win silverware, the 26-year-old made a British-record switch to the Etihad Stadium to fulfil his potential and compete for major trophies.

Add to that, the onus of being an addition to a side that are getting closer to European glory every year and the motivation behind making his mark must have ignited a fire within the England international.

In a Q&A session at Expo 2020 Dubai this week, the £100 million signing discussed how important it is for him and the Manchester City squad to finally win the Champions League after a series of disappointing results on the European front under Pep Guardiola.

“It (the Champions League) is obviously massive. I think that is what most of the lads in the (Manchester City) changing room want. They have won literally everything (else) that you can dream of winning at club-level, so I think that is the last one on their list,” said Grealish, as quoted by the British Herald.

Grealish, who scored on his Champions League debut in an enthralling 6-3 triumph over RB Leipzig in the group-stage, added: “For me personally, that (winning the Champions League) is what I have come to (Manchester) City to do.

"I have said it at the start. I have come here (at Manchester City) to play Champions League football and to play in all these big games. So, that is obviously at the top of everyone’s list, I would say.”

Manchester City's number 10 has hit the nail on the head with his assessment, as the Premier League champions and Pep Guardiola would round off their dominance over English football in perfect fashion by finally taking home European's elite club trophy.

With yet another game-changer added to Manchester City’s roster, Jack Grealish could well prove to be the difference-maker in the club’s bid to win their first-ever Champions League trophy this season.

