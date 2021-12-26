"That's Why I Came Here" - England and Man City Star Reveals How Euro 2020 Failure Sparked Desire for Silverware at Club Level

Jack Grealish has revealed how defeat in the European Championship final to Italy in the summer boosted his aspiration for silverware with Manchester City, in a new interview with Sky Sports.

Despite showing flashes of brilliance since making his much-publicized move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer, Jack Grealish is yet to set the world alight at Manchester City more than four months into his switch from Aston Villa.

The £100 million signing has been on the receiving end of criticism from his detractors for a number of reasons in recent months - from his performances and showings off the pitch, to the heavy price tag itself.

However, in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports this week, Jack Grealish has once again made his intentions clear on why he was set on a move to join Pep Guardiola’s side in the summer.

The 26-year-old said, “I came here to Manchester City to try and win trophies. That’s what you look at when your career ends - trophies and medals.”

Grealish was part of Gareth Southgate's England squad that reached the final of the European Championships in the summer, where the Three Lions succumbed to a cruel defeat on penalties to Italy at Wembley.

“Losing out with England has made me want to win trophies with Manchester City even more," added Grealish.

"We are playing some brilliant football at the moment and we are giving ourselves a really good chance of going on and winning a few trophies. That’s why I came here.”

The former Aston Villa skipper's heart is certainly in the right place and belongs amongst a squad of proven winners.

While some of the criticism towards Grealish’s game has certainly been warranted, there is a theme of new signings thriving under Manchester City boss Guardiola in their second season at the club following a slow start.

The likes of Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, and Riyad Mahrez in particular looked lost in their first full campaigns at the club, and in hindsight, all the initial worries now sound comical - with the aforementioned trio in sublime form.

With the right amount of patience and Guardiola by his side, Grealish has the potential of developing into a driving force behind Manchester City’s relentless pursuit for trophies for the years to come.

Grealish could return to the starting XI for his side's upcoming Premier League clash against Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium after being dropped by Guardiola against Newcastle for his actions off the pitch following last week's win over Leeds United.

