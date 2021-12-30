Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    "That's Why I Didn't Celebrate Like Always!" - Aymeric Laporte Discusses Disallowed Goal in 'Important' Win Over Brentford

    Aymeric Laporte has provided his thoughts on his disallowed goal in Manchester City's 1-0 win against Brentford on Wednesday night, admitting that he knew the margins were fine before the goal was adjudged offside.
    With Liverpool losing to Leicester on Tuesday and Chelsea suffering a crushing blow late on against Brighton, Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points ahead of the New Year.

    The Premier League champions, who have recorded a staggering 113 goals in 36 league wins in 2021, claimed their 10th successive win in the top-flight as Phil Foden's clever finish past Alvaro Fernandez sealed the points for Pep Guardiola's side.

    City thought they had made it two late on, as Kevin De Bruyne's free-kick was headed in by Aymeric Laporte past Alvarez only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside against the Spanish center-half.

    In his post-match interview with City TV, Laporte was asked to provide his thoughts on the decision, as replays showed that it was indeed a very close call made by the officials.

    "I knew it (the decision) was close, that's why I didn't celebrate like always, with the power and energy I have," said Aymeric Laporte, who scored Manchester City's fifth in their 6-3 win against Leicester at the weekend.

    "But, I knew it was very tight, and we were waiting, and it (the decision) didn't come."

    "We're very happy with the win tonight, this is the most important thing for us right now, and we have to keep focus and look for the next one (against Arsenal)."

    Despite being out of favour for the second half of the previous season, Aymeric Laporte has been in a rich vein of form since August, with Manchester City recording their 11th clean sheet of the league campaign ahead of a trip to the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day.

