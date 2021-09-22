"That's Why We Work As Kids" - Cole Palmer Shares Delight of Scoring First Man City Goal

Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer has described his emotions after scoring his first senior goal for the club in a 6-1 beating of Wycombe in the Carabao Cup.

The current title holders ran out 6-1 winners against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup, and in the process a handful of academy stars played crucial minutes in Pep Guardiola's first-team.

One of those rising stars was Cole Palmer, who has taken massive strides towards becoming a Manchester City regular in recent months.

Palmer, along with Liam Delap, is viewed as one of the the Manchester City academy's crown jewels, and will likely follow in the footsteps of Phil Foden as a future star who has been with the club since a very early age.

The 19-year-old seized his opportunity by scoring a fantastic curling goal in the 88th minute - and after the match looked back on the special moment.

"I'm over the moon, that's probably the best feeling I've ever had," Palmer said in a post match interview for Manchester City.

"When I see it go in and hear the fans. That's why we work as kids. I've got to keep going, get more opportunities to try and have moments like that again."

"I remember getting the ball on the halfway line and thinking, 'I’m not coming back, because I’ve waited for this moment'. To get the opportunity, I thought 'I’m going'. Hit one, straight in, loved it..."

Palmer was one of seven teenagers to see the field for the Premier League champions on Tuesday. The young star hailed the trust that manager Pep Guardiola has placed in the club's youth prospects.

"The manager trusts us [Manchester City academy players], so we trust him back. You can see on the training pitch how many of us train with him. To get the opportunity tonight, we're all delighted!"

Manchester City will now have to wait until Wednesday evening to find out who they will face next in their quest to win their fifth consecutive Carabao Cup.

